Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

