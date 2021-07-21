ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,864.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $12,864.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001347 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008220 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,027,679,220 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

