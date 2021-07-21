Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

