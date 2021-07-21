Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CMCO stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

