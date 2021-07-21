Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

