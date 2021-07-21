Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CYH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

