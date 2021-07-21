Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

