Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.19

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 15546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

