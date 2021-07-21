Comparing Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) & Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Hexcel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hexcel $1.50 billion 3.18 $31.70 million $0.25 227.80

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexcel has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Hexcel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Hexcel -1.94% -2.80% -1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hexcel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Hexcel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexcel 4 8 1 0 1.77

Hexcel has a consensus price target of $47.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.97%. Given Hexcel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Summary

Hexcel beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

