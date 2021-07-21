CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Financial Comparison

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 1.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Cars.com $547.50 million 1.58 -$817.12 million $0.84 15.00

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92% Cars.com -4.42% 12.68% 3.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than CompuMed.

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats Cars.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

