Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $40.63 on Monday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

