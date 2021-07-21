Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.63 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

