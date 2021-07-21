Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ED opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

