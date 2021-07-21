ContentBox 1-Day Volume Tops $962,261.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $962,261.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282235 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

