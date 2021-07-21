Contrasting Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform 2.30% 1.19% 0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.26 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $194.47 million 4.39 $3.26 million $0.06 471.67

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Chineseinvestors.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Volatility and Risk

Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Chineseinvestors.com on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On January 25, 2021, the voluntary petition of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 18, 2020.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network consisted of 6,119 partner schools and 1,785,576 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

