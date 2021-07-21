Contrasting FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 4.60% 7.36% 5.90% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and FIGS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $90.21 million 0.87 $4.15 million $0.37 18.78 FIGS $263.11 million 23.79 $49.76 million N/A N/A

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats FIGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

