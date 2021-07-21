Contrasting Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 49.35 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.03 $996.00 million $11.70 18.78

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Waterdrop and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 4 1 1 2.50

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 96.79%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $224.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 15.03% 14.34% 4.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

