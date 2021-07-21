Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 794,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

