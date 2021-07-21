Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.