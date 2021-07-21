Cooper Financial Group Sells 34,289 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,289 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $130.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.