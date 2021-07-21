Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $158.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

