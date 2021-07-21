Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSNVY stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Corbion has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.51.

Get Corbion alerts:

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.