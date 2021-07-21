Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CSNVY stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Corbion has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.51.
Corbion Company Profile
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.