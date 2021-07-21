Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

CAAP opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $125,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.