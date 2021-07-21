Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “
CAAP opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $125,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporación América Airports (CAAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.