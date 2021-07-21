Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on CJR.B shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$2.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.