Covalent Achieves Market Cap of $16.66 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Covalent has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00144068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.04 or 0.99420320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

