Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.02

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 18283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 499.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $93,980,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

