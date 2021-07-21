Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Crane worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $1,744,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.