Credit Suisse AG Acquires 46,635 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

