Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 261.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.73. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708.

A number of research firms have commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

