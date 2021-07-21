Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,660,339 shares of company stock worth $294,818,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

