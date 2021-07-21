Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 294.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,894 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sogou were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 688,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 463,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,934,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

