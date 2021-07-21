Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,511 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $961.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

