Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,840 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Quanex Building Products worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE NX opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $786.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.