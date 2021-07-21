Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Neutral

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.78 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

