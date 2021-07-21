CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 8%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 4,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

