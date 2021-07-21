Critical Contrast: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. East West Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares East West Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 5.32 $567.80 million $3.97 17.30 Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.46 $6.95 million N/A N/A

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 35.32% 12.15% 1.20% Pathfinder Bancorp 13.36% 6.65% 0.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 28, 2021, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and Greater China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

