Critical Contrast: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 28.84% 8.32% 1.06% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 3.84 $96.95 million $1.39 15.44 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 5.04 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Provident Financial Services pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 99 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

