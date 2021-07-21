Critical Contrast: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 18 0 2.95 23andMe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $542.26, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. 23andMe has a consensus target price of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Given 23andMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.08% 28.95% 14.58% 23andMe N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and 23andMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.37 $6.38 billion $19.55 26.73 23andMe N/A N/A -$48.60 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats 23andMe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

