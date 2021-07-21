Critical Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85%

This table compares Upstart and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 38.76 $5.98 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 2.04 $535.88 million $3.50 7.98

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upstart and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Given 360 DigiTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Upstart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.