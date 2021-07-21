Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Pivotal Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.40. Crocs has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.