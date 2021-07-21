Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRT opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

