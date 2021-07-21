Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.88. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

CCK opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.63. Crown has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

