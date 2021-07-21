Crowns Reaches 1-Day Volume of $838,998.00 (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00014510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $838,998.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,908 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

