CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $16.97

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $16.97 or 0.00053845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,428.03 or 0.99749153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003064 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

