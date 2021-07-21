CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. CryptoTask has a market cap of $501,219.01 and $131,290.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,028 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

