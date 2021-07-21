CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -3.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.99) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.0%.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CSI Compressco news, Director Stephen R. Gill acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 176,130 shares of company stock valued at $278,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

