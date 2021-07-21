Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 68,709 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,709 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

