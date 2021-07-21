Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 159,369 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2,573.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Port Capital LLC increased its position in IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

