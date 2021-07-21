Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 481 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,693 shares of company stock worth $90,092,782. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $240.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.72. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

