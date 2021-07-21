Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1,715.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.